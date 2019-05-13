Advertising
Watch: Referee Mike Dean celebrates wildly as Tranmere progress in play-offs
Dean stood on the terrace railings and cheered as Tranmere beat Forest Green to seal a place at Wembley.
Premier League referee Mike Dean led the celebrations as Tranmere booked their place in the League Two play-off final.
The 50-year-old, who last month became the first ref to show 100 red cards in the Premier League, was caught on camera celebrating wildly in the stands as Rovers beat Forest Green to reach Wembley.
Dean stood on the terrace railing at the New Lawn after Tranmere’s 1-1 draw secured a 2-1 aggregate victory.
He had earlier been picked out by the Sky Sports cameras singing in the away end.
Tranmere will face Newport at Wembley on May 25 as they attempt to secure back-to-back promotions.
