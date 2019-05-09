Menu

‘Glenn, are you OK?’ Video of Hoddle celebrating Tottenham winner goes viral

The former Spurs midfielder – who had a cardiac arrest in October – was celebrating wildly after the side’s dramatic late goal.

Glenn Hoddle and Rio Ferdinand pitchside

Nobody was more excited than Glenn Hoddle at Tottenham’s remarkable comeback victory which sent them into the Champions League final.

Hoddle, who spent more than a decade at Spurs as a player, was a studio guest for BT Sport alongside Rio Ferdinand as Spurs came from three goals down against Ajax to seal a semi-final victory with a stoppage-time winner.

In videos of the pair, Ferdinand can be seen hitting Hoddle – who had a cardiac arrest in October – in the chest as they celebrate wildly alongside host Gary Lineker.

Gradually the pair start to express concern for the former England manager with Ferdinand repeatedly asking “are you OK?”, while Lineker suggests he should sit down.

Hoddle later referenced his health issues as he talked about the game, saying: “I’m so glad I’m still around to see this.”

And fans loved seeing Hoddle’s passion as he celebrated.

Tottenham will face Liverpool in the Champions League final in Madrid on June 1 after the Reds also produced a remarkable comeback to beat Barcelona on Tuesday.

