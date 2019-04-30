This rugby team chose a tractor for its trophy parade instead of an open-top bus

Brecon RFC chose an unusual way to celebrate their recent success: a tractor-and-cart parade.

The club, coached by former Wales international Andy Powell, were 23-21 winners over Bonymaen at the Principality Stadium on Sunday.

They celebrated with a parade – albeit a slightly unconventional one – through the centre of Brecon on Monday to show off the Plate to fans.

Just to let everybody know especially our supporters we have got a tractor and trailer through Brecon at 2/3 this afternoon !! We don’t do open top buses we will do it proper farmer style !! Now we are touring — Andy Powell (@andypowell8) April 29, 2019

Coach Powell, who was famously caught driving a golf buggy on the M4 during his playing days, vowed the club would “do it proper farmer style”, saying the club “don’t do open top buses” – and he was certainly true to his word.

The players perched on top of hay bales on a cart being pulled by a tractor, which went twice around the town, driven by club sponsor Gary Bowen.

Bowen told the Brecon And Radnor Express: “I was asked to be the driver about two hours ago. This is the nearest thing we could find to a golf buggy.”