Sheffield Wednesday fans angered by owner’s congratulations to rivals United

Fans of Sheffield Wednesday have reacted angrily after the club’s owner wished fierce rivals Sheffield United “warm congratulations” on promotion to the Premier League.

The Championship club tweeted a statement from Thai businessman Dejphon Chansiri, reading: “We may be rivals but we are friends of the same city that holds such unique tradition in the football world.

“Recognition in the Premier League can only benefit Sheffield and we wish United well, whilst promising our loyal supporters that we will be giving our absolute best to ensure Wednesday will be tasting the same success this time next year.”

The act of sportsmanship was not received well by several Owls supporters, who took to Twitter to express their distaste.

One, named Dec, responded: “Are you doing refunds on season tickets again next season? Asking for meself.”

Another, named Andrew, responded: “Don’t think he gets it.”

But not all fans were offended by the gesture. Marytn Birch described the message as a “classy statement”, while Martin West tweeted: “I must admit he’s a much better man than me for doing that, Not a chance would I congratulate them.”

The Blades will be back in the Premier League for the first time since the 2006-07 season, after two promotions in three years under manager Chris Wilder.

Wednesday are ninth in the second tier after a revival under Steve Bruce almost saw them challenge for a play-off place.

Mr Chansiri took control of the club in 2015, originally targeting Premier League football within his first two years.