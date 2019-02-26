Advertising
Watch the Cesc Fabregas pass dividing opinion on social media
Was it a clever piece of improvisation or a happy accident?
Cesc Fabregas is causing debate between football fans on social media, after appearing to pull off a unique improvised pass.
The Spanish midfielder was seen popping the ball to his teammate by squeezing the ball from out under his left foot during his Monaco side’s victory over Lyon.
Monaco appear to be claiming the pass was intentional from the former Arsenal and Chelsea man, after sharing it on Twitter.
Some fans agreed and gave the 31-year-old credit too, adding they had never seen anything like it before.
However, others are not so sure.
One perceived a stumble from the Spaniard as he played the ball, suggesting this meant it was a happy accident.
Meanwhile, others just were not that impressed by the pass, whether it was deliberate or not.
Sunday’s game finished with Monaco beating Lyon 2-0, with Gelson Martins and Rony Lopes both scoring.
The club is now 16th in Ligue 1 with 25 points, having been one place from the bottom of the league when Fabregas joined in January.
