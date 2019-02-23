Menu

Watch audacious juggling lob scored in GB hockey shootout win

Viral sports news | Published:

‘That is something straight from YouTube!’

Great Britain found themselves on the wrong end of an outrageous piece of skill as they took on China in the FIH Pro League.

With the sides playing out a 2-2 draw, the game went into a shootout, which GB won 3-2 in Changzhou.

But the standout moment came from China’s Zhong Mengling, who put away her effort in audacious fashion, juggling the ball from the 23m line before lobbing it over the onrushing Amy Tennant.

One hockey supporter described it as “the coolest thing I’ve ever seen” while another sports fan joked she should take up hurling.

The shootout win gave Great Britain their first points of the campaign leaving them seventh in the nine-team table.

