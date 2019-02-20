Advertising
Watch: ‘Class act’ Robin van Persie greets every mascot before match
The Dutchman is seen exchanging handshakes and hugs with youngsters from both teams.
Robin van Persie has been praised after footage emerged of him taking the time to greet every mascot, opposition included, before a match.
The former Netherlands forward was filmed by TV cameras acknowledging youngsters wearing both jerseys before his Feyenoord side’s match against Groningen in the Dutch Eredivisie.
The former Manchester United and Arsenal striker is seen exchanging handshakes and hugs with the smiling children before Sunday’s game.
The 35-year-old has been praised for his kindness by fans, with some sharing heartwarming stories of their own about the Dutchman.
Unfortunately for Van Persie, Feyenoord lost the match 1-0, with a 26th-minute own goal from Sven van Beek giving the home side victory.
