Menu

Advertising

Watch: Hockey puck narrowly misses sports commentator’s head

Viral sports news | Published:

The puck missed Pierre McGuire by inches before cannoning into a camera.

Hockey puck

An ice hockey commentator had a narrow escape after a puck just missed hitting him in the head.

Pierre McGuire was watching Tampa Bay Lightning play Columbus Blue Jackets in the National Hockey League (NHL) when the flying sports apparatus flew just inches past his temple.

The puck flew into a nearby camera past McGuire, who works in a space next to the rink referred to as “inside the glass” by NBC.

“It’s all part of what goes on down here,” the NBC Sports analyst gamely said in commentary after the incident.

Tampa Bay went on to win their home game 5-1 and fortunately McGuire escaped unscathed.

Viral sports news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News