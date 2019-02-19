Advertising
Watch: Hockey puck narrowly misses sports commentator’s head
The puck missed Pierre McGuire by inches before cannoning into a camera.
An ice hockey commentator had a narrow escape after a puck just missed hitting him in the head.
Pierre McGuire was watching Tampa Bay Lightning play Columbus Blue Jackets in the National Hockey League (NHL) when the flying sports apparatus flew just inches past his temple.
The puck flew into a nearby camera past McGuire, who works in a space next to the rink referred to as “inside the glass” by NBC.
“It’s all part of what goes on down here,” the NBC Sports analyst gamely said in commentary after the incident.
Tampa Bay went on to win their home game 5-1 and fortunately McGuire escaped unscathed.
