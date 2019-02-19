Watch: Hockey puck narrowly misses sports commentator’s head

An ice hockey commentator had a narrow escape after a puck just missed hitting him in the head.

Pierre McGuire was watching Tampa Bay Lightning play Columbus Blue Jackets in the National Hockey League (NHL) when the flying sports apparatus flew just inches past his temple.

The puck flew into a nearby camera past McGuire, who works in a space next to the rink referred to as “inside the glass” by NBC.

“It’s all part of what goes on down here,” the NBC Sports analyst gamely said in commentary after the incident.

Upon further review, I don’t know how Pierre McGuire didn’t lose his sh-tuff with the puck flying by — an inch from his nose. Wow! https://t.co/9vGLIqnQZK — Tom Duerr (@TheVoiceofTD) February 19, 2019

If that puck had hit Pierre McGuire, there's no goddamn doubt that he'd be in the hospital right now. Now THAT is dodging a bullet. — StallMandibuzz (@WyrdfellVyre) February 19, 2019

New nightmare when shooting hockey. https://t.co/ZnuJPpHgst — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) February 19, 2019

Tampa Bay went on to win their home game 5-1 and fortunately McGuire escaped unscathed.