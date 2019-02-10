Advertising
Australian football team demonstrate unique defensive wall in semi-final game
‘It’s an unconventional tactic!’ said one commentator.
Brisbane Roar surprised the commentary team and the opposition with a rather unusual routine while defending a free-kick at Dolphins Stadium.
The Roar were 2-0 down to Sydney FC in the Westfield W-League semi-final when they conceded a free-kick with 10 minutes of normal time remaining.
What followed looked as if it had come straight from the training ground, as the defensive wall bobbed up and down while Alanna Kennedy approached the set piece.
“That’s an interesting tactic, bobbing down, causing all sorts of distractions. It might’ve worked for the Roar there,” said one commentator.
The move appeared to divide those on social media, with some left unimpressed by the tactic…
… while others saw the advantages of the method.
The Roar managed to halve the deficit but could not find an equaliser, as Sydney progressed to the final thanks to a 2-1 win.
