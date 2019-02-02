Watch: Neymar Jr begins recovery regime at home after foot injury

Brazil and Paris Saint Germain footballer Neymar Jr has been filmed on crutches and training at home as the star striker aims to recover from injury.

The footage obtained by “digital fan club” OTRO shows the 26-year-old attacker working hard to get into shape with a personal trainer.

The world’s most expensive footballer, who joined PSG for 222 million euros (£195 million) in 2017, has been ruled out for 10 weeks with a metatarsal injury.

The video shows a heavily tattooed and topless Neymar rebuilding strength in his foot and staying fit with a range of stretches and resistance band exercises, as well as using weights and cables.

Hundreds of people have left comments below the video, the vast majority wishing the player a speedy recovery.

PSG are due to meet Manchester United in the first knockout round of the UEFA Champions League on February 12.

Neymar has scored 48 goals in 53 games since joining PSG, including 11 goals in 13 games in the Champions League.