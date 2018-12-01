Sunderland fans are buying tickets then donating them back to the club’s charity

Hundreds of Sunderland fans are getting into the spirit of Christmas by buying tickets to the Black Cats’ Boxing Day game against Bradford City, and donating them back to the club.

The tickets will then be distributed by the club’s charity, the Foundation of Light, to people who might not have been able to go without the generosity of the supporters.

The beauty of football!?? Today, hundreds of fans have contacted the club about buying tickets to the @officialbantams game and then donating them to the @SAFCFoL to ensure that no one misses out. Here's how to get involved ?️ https://t.co/9QmzwkkQyd#SAFC #WEARONOURWAY pic.twitter.com/t8NVI6QGjk — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) November 30, 2018

The idea is credited to Sunderland fan Simon Baty, who tweeted the club’s chairman Stewart Donald to ask if he could buy tickets for an adult and two children to the post-Christmas game via the foundation.

@stewartdonald3 is there a way I could give the gift of football by buying an adult and 2 kids tickets for Boxing Day that can be given via the Foundation of Light to the right people? Might make Charlie happy with target 40K! — Simon Baty (@SimonRBaty) November 29, 2018

The idea soon gathered momentum, with Sunderland fan and Sky Sports Premier League presenter David Jones also backing the idea.

Yes I’m in! @stewartdonald3 I can’t get there but would happily pay for a family to go. https://t.co/XrR9ypNcPa — DAVID JONES (@DavidJonesSky) November 30, 2018

Donald then took to Twitter to get on board, saying: “This is absolutely the kind of club we want,” while supporter liaison officer Chris Waters, who is helping to coordinate the effort, confirmed he had received more than 300 emails on the subject.

Thank you to everyone that has got involved in this so far. I have received over 300 emails! I will liaise with the ticket office from Monday and we will get back in touch with you all next week and pass the tickets on to the @SAFCFoL https://t.co/eDgDxxVoQx — Sunderland AFC SLO (@CWaters_SAFC) December 1, 2018

Everyone getting behind our target is great but to see @SunderlandAFC offering to buy fans tickets who either can’t afford to go or deserve a ticket is amazing. Simply the greatest set of supporters ???. This is absolutely the kind of club we want ?⚪️?⚪️. ??. https://t.co/1Nj3ZHxgk1 — stewart donald (@stewartdonald3) November 30, 2018

“Our supporters are truly amazing,” said Donald. “The response has been fantastic and to see so many Sunderland supporters wanting to play their part in helping others is simply heart-warming.

“I hope that together we can help to make Christmas that little bit more special for as many families as possible.”

On the back of all the great work by our fans, buying and donating tickets to @SAFCFoL I think a huge well done to @CWaters_SAFC who has done an amazing job organising it all, is in order. Well done Chris. ?????? ( @stewartdonald3 ) — Charlotte H (@Charl_H79) December 1, 2018

Meanwhile Phil King, Foundation of Light assistant commercial director, said: “We work with lots of families and individuals within our region from a range of backgrounds who are passionate Sunderland supporters but can’t always afford to attend matches.

“Thanks to the generosity of our fantastic fans this will be a great Christmas present for them to come and cheer on the lads, and hopefully help them secure another three points.”

Best fans in the world man. See what a happy club does @stewartdonald3 it’s all down to you and you’re team ????. — Kilty (@K1LTY11) December 1, 2018

To take part supporters are encouraged to email Chris Waters at chris.waters@safc.com with their contact telephone number and the number of tickets they would like to purchase.