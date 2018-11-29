Advertising
Steph Curry makes trademark shoe available to girls after nine-year-old’s letter
Curry took action after a handwritten letter from Riley Morrison explained the Curry 5s were only available for boys.
Basketball player Steph Curry has taken action after a nine-year-old pointed out his signature shoes aren’t available for girls.
Riley Morrison, a “big fan” of Curry and his team the Golden State Warriors, had handwritten a letter to the 30-year-old explaining she tried to buy the Under Armour Curry 5s but could only find them in the boys section of the sport apparel’s website.
“I know you support girl athletes because you have two daughters and you host an all girls basketball camp,” Riley wrote.
“I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this because girls want to rock the Curry 5’s too.”
A week after Riley’s dad Chris posted a picture of the letter to Twitter, in which he also tagged actress Emma Watson, Curry responded.
“I appreciate your concern and have spent the last 2 days talking to Under Armour about how we can fix the issue,” he wrote back.
“Unfortunately, we have labelled smaller sizes as ‘boys’ on the website. We are correcting this now!”
Curry went on to say he will send her a pair of Curry 5s and will also ensure she is one of the first children to try the next model, the Curry 6.
“Lastly, we have something special in the works for International Women’s Day on March 8th, and I want you to celebrate with me,” he added.
“More to come on that, but plan to be in Oakland on that night!”
Riley’s dad Chris thanked Curry, who also has a daughter called Riley, for helping.
The exchange between the pair has been shared thousands of times on Twitter with many applauding Riley’s sentiment.
The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) thanked her for “speaking up for all young girls”.
Others noted “sure enough” the shoe is now listed under the girls’ section on the Under Armour site.
Another fan commended Curry for being “a voice for change and justice”.
Curry hosted an all girls basketball camp for around 200 girls in August, personally helping them with their skills.
