Harry Kane’s multi-tasking parenting photo prompted much hilarity on Twitter

Harry Kane had no problem helping Tottenham brush Chelsea aside at the weekend, and it appears he has no problem juggling his parenting responsibilities either.

The 25-year-old striker, who has won the Premier League’s Golden Boot award twice, posted a photo to Twitter of himself with daughter Ivy in front of two television screens on Tuesday night – one displaying the video game Fortnite, the other showing a Peppa Pig episode.

“Parenting skills” Kane wrote, followed by the emojis for 100 points and the OK hand gesture.

But some social media users noticed something humorous about the picture – it looks as though Kane was the one watching Peppa Pig while his daughter watched Fortnite.

And while Kane was pictured relaxing in front of the screens, his mind will surely also be on a huge week for Spurs, who play Inter Milan in the Champions League before visiting Arsenal in the first north London derby of the season.

How big a role will Kane play in those games?