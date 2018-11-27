Advertising
9 real-life situations summed up by Jose Mourinho’s water bottle celebration
The Manchester United manager threw a number of water bottles into the ground after his side’s late winner.
Jose Mourinho’s reaction to Manchester United’s late winner in the Champions League has resonated with many football fans who watched on.
Marouane Fellaini was on hand to grab all three points for United, who won 1-0 against Young Boys to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.
But many believe Mourinho overshadowed the result, and the performance, with his reaction to the Belgian’s winner.
Others however found it hilarious, and even saw the manager’s reaction as a reflection of some real-life situations…
1.
2.
Advertising
3.
4.
Advertising
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
So there you have it – the Portuguese manager is just like the rest of us, sort of.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.