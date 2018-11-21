Advertising
Patrice Evra horrifies pretty much everyone with Thanksgiving video
Warning: this is very, very strange.
Patrice Evra is known for his bizarre social media posts, but many feel he has taken it a step too far with a mystifying Instagram video involving a raw bird.
In the clip, apparently posted to mark Thanksgiving, the former Manchester United full-back can be seen provocatively slapping and biting the poultry, before laughing and shouting his catchphrase “I love this game”.
Before long, Evra’s name was trending on Twitter and lots of people online were, understandably, confused.
Aside from the obvious, one of the queries was whether the bird was a chicken or turkey.
And many just weren’t having any of it.
