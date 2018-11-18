Advertising
Everyone’s convinced it’s coming home all over again after England beat Croatia
It may be November, and it may be the Nations League, but that’s not stopping the fans.
England’s 2-1 victory over Croatia in the Uefa Nations League brought a wave of World Cup nostalgia as fans turned again to Baddiel and Skinner’s Three Lions anthem.
Gareth Southgate’s side – who were knocked out of the 2018 World Cup by Croatia in the semi-finals – came from one goal down to progress to the Finals of the newly formed competition.
And while England’s World Cup journey came to an end more than four months ago, the sentiment behind a magical summer for the team has not been forgotten.
Goals from Harry Kane and Jesse Lingard – both of whom netted at the 2018 World Cup – saw England through to the Nations League Finals, and Three Lions rang around Wembley after the final whistle.
Although Three Lions wasn’t the only summer anthem brought back to life – who else remembers “Southgate you’re the one” to the tune of Atomic Kitten’s Whole Again?
Of course, the Nations League hasn’t quite had the same effect as the World Cup, but it has brought meaning to games that might otherwise have fallen flat.
Perhaps one day fans will sing about the great Nations League-winning England side of 2018…
Perhaps.
