Salt Bae serves dinner to Lionel Messi and Paul Pogba in Dubai

Published:

The restaurateur displayed his famous technique while dishing up the footballers’ food.

Both Lionel Messi and Paul Pogba dined out at the same restaurant this week, but they weren’t the only famous people in the building.

Attending one of Salt Bae’s (real name Nusret Gokce) steakhouses in Dubai, the pair were treated to service from Salt Bae himself ahead of a weekend of international friendlies.

Legendss @leomessi #saltbae #saltlife #salt

France and Argentina were both in action on Friday night, the world champions losing 2-0 to the Netherlands while Argentina beat Mexico 2-0.

Obviously neither footballer played a part, but they did team up during the evening for a photo which had tongues wagging on social media.

Would Messi be going to Manchester United, or would it be Pogba going to Barcelona in that situation?

