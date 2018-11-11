Menu

Watch a policeman make the catch of the day during Australia v South Africa ODI

Viral sports news | Published:

From catching criminals to catching cricket balls.

A cricketer attempts to catch a ball

A policeman in Hobart showed off his cricket skills during Australia’s final One Day International (ODI) against South Africa with a stunning catch.

With Australia 131-3 in pursuit of 321, Shaun Marsh smashed a six into the leg side into the stands.

And while the fielders had no chance of taking the catch, a cop in the crowd saw his opportunity.

“I’ve seen a lot of catches dropped in the outfield today,” the policeman told Fox Cricket.

“I thought: ‘I’m not dropping this one’.

“It had a fair bit on it, it wasn’t slowing down, so it’s hit me about there (points to chest). I got the hands around it.”

Australia went on to fall 40 runs short of South Africa’s total, losing the series 2-1 as a result.

Perhaps they might like to consider adding a policeman to their next squad.

