Did Stoffel Vandoorne’s McLaren hit a bird during F1 qualifying?

Viral sports news | Published:

McLaren thought they missed it in Brazil, but fans weren’t so sure.

McLaren's Stoffel Vandoorne during the 2018 British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit, Towcester

McLaren were faced with an unusual problem during free practice at the Brazilian Grand Prix after one of their drivers had a run-in with a bird.

Stoffel Vandoorne was taking part in FP3 at Interlagos when he told his team: “I’m not sure if I hit a bird.”

Vandoorne wasn’t sure – see if you can make out what happened.

“OK copy, will check,” the team responded. “We think we missed. We think we missed the bird, should be OK, no concern.”

But while the wing of the car appeared undamaged, others expressed concern over the well-being of the bird itself.

Whether car and beast made impact remains unclear, but what we do know is that Vandoorne will start the race from the back of the track after qualifying bottom of the pack.

Fingers crossed our feathered friend is OK.

Viral sports news

