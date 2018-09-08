See the bizarre moment a fielder’s helmet helped dismiss a Warwickshire batsman

A truly freakish moment of misfortune led to poor Warwick batsman Ryan Sidebottom’s dismissal in the County Championship.

The moment came when Sidebottom’s attempted shot clattered off the helmet of Durham’s short-leg fielder – sending it up into the air and plopping back down into the hands of spin bowler Axar Patel.

While the moment was tough for Sidebottom, 29, it was fortunate for Patel on a prolific day for the Indian.

Patel took seven wickets and conceded just 54 runs at Edgbaston, where the hosts were eventually all out for 199.

Unfortunately for Warwick, who are chasing promotion from Division Two, Patel’s bowling coupled with resolute batting meant Durham were able to close out the session with a draw.

The tie keeps Warwickshire at the top of the table, but cuts their lead to seven points – meanwhile, Durham are in eighth.