Advertising
The Neymar Challenge: Brazilian inspires hilarious copycat trend
Kids, animals and fans from all corners are doing their best impression of the striker.
Neymar and his Brazilian teammates may have left the World Cup at the hands of Belgium on Friday night, but his legacy at Russia 2018 is still making waves online.
It’s called the Neymar Challenge – take a look.
The 26-year-old’s extravagant reactions to tackles during this year’s tournament quickly made him a meme, but now fans are getting involved in the theatrics themselves.
The challenge is pretty self explanatory, do your best impression of a rolling, writhing Neymar.
Kids are getting involved.
Advertising
Of course Belgium fans couldn’t resist either.
Animals have been giving it a go too.
Advertising
Even sharks.
Well, it might not be a real shark.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo may have left the tournament earlier than expected too, but it seems it’ll be Neymar’s World Cup that is remembered the longest.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.