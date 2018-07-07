Advertising
The many brilliant ways wedding guests managed to watch England’s big match
They couldn’t escape their plans, so had to get inventive.
England’s emphatic victory over Sweden was watched by millions across the UK, but spare a thought for those people who had plans they couldn’t change on game day – wedding guests.
But despite having a prior arrangement, some of the more lucky invitees did manage to catch the game one way or another.
For some, such as Scott below, it was as simple as a phone between his legs.
Others had slightly bigger screens at hand, Ben Hine taking a moment outside of the service to tune in on his tablet.
Clearly not everyone wanted the happy couple to find out about their device usage, though.
BBC television and radio presenter Paddy O’Connell was one of those caught up watching nuptials, but the church was kind enough to offer a score update.
But as the saying goes, ‘if you can’t beat them, join them’, so some happy couples decided to put the game on for their guests, to stem all the covert football-watching.
Nadine Hanlon, in Doncaster, was one of the brides who got right into the spirit of things, watching the game with her husband Lee and their guests during their wedding breakfast after renewing their vows.
“It’s a great day because we’ve renewed our vows but even better that it’s topped off – England won,” she told the Press Association.
“The boys are bringing it back home,” she added. “I knew they were going to win, I have faith.”
