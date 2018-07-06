This guy got the England squad tattooed on his leg after their win v Colombia

While the current England squad appear to have a special place in fans’ hearts, they have a particularly special place on this man’s leg.

That’s because Dan Welch promised to get a tattoo of Gareth Southgate’s 23-man squad if they made the quarter-finals at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, which they did after beating Colombia on penalties.

Putting my neck on the line , but if @England get to the quarter finals with that squad, I will get the 23 man squad names tattooed on me. #EnglandSquad #WorldcupSquad — Dan Welch (@welchyyyy) May 16, 2018

After negotiating the group stage with little trouble, beating Tunisia and Panama before a 1-0 defeat to Belgium, England made it through a difficult game against Colombia after a late equaliser from their opponents forced extra-time and a penalty shootout.

England will face Sweden in the next round, in a half of the draw that has opened up after Spain’s defeat to Russia.

England fan Dan stayed true to his word, and now has the names of the World Cup quarter-finalists emblazoned upon the side of his leg, in alphabetical order and with Southgate top of the list, of course.

(@welchyyyy/Twitter)

Stuck Southgate right at the top of the list, it’s fully deserved — Dan Welch (@welchyyyy) July 5, 2018

Only time will tell if Dan has a group of World Cup winners on his leg, or whether this tattoo simply pays tribute to another England team that narrowly missed out on glory.