How many British street names match those of the England team?

The names of the players in England’s football team are the talk of the moment, but for people living on 2,280 streets in Britain they’re also the place they call home.

Ordnance Survey, Britain’s mapping agency, checked the surnames of all 23 of the squad and manager Gareth Southgate against the names of roads and avenues across Great Britain – and some of the results may surprise you.

Danny Rose’s surname proved to be the most popularly used of all the squad, taking up a whopping 913 of the total sites – such as Rose Avenue in Mitcham.

In second place was Kyle Walker, with 308 streets such as Walker Lane in Rotherham, while in second was Phil Jones with 186 of the same name as the Manchester United defender.

In the hundred club are manager Gareth Southgate (174), Manchester United forward Danny Welbeck (157), Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson (152) and United full back Ashley Young (111).

Nick Pope (63), Raheem Sterling (52), John Stones (41), Jordan Pickford (38) and Fabian Delph (38) have street names in the dozens – such as Delph Court in Peterborough.

The people of Lingard Close will surely be cheering on Jesse Lingard (25), as will those of Kane Close, Coalville – you’d guess they like England captain Harry Kane too.

Jack Butland meanwhile has just five, including Butland Road in Corby.

Notably Vardy Close in Southampton is one of two streets that mean Leicester striker Jamie has somewhere he can go with his name on it – Harry Maguire also has two, including Maguire Drive in Richmond.

Trippier Road in Eccles, Manchester and Cahill Street in London mean defenders Kieran Trippier and Gary Cahill both can join in the fun too with a street apiece.

Only five player’s surnames matched no places at all, Marcus Rashford, Dele Alli and Eric Dier as well as, unsurprisingly, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

If you want to see more from the Ordnance Survey’s work, visit their website.