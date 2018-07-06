Menu

Advertising

11 Gareth Southgate memes that tell the story of England’s World Cup so far

Viral sports news | Published:

Over to you, Gareth.

Golden Boot meme

With England having reached the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, who better to recap the tournament from a Three Lions’ perspective than manager Gareth Southgate?

The England boss’ stock has risen sharply since the beginning of the tournament, as the combination of a nice guy image and a steely, competitive persona grips the public consciousness.

So here he is, all waistcoat and sensible haircut, to help you go over the team’s highs and lows so far at what could turn out to be one of the great World Cups for England.

1. Gareth’s mission? To bring football home, of course.

Southgate gives football directions
(Matthew Ashton/EMPICS Sport)

2. Tunisia, Panama and Colombia resorted to rough tactics to deal with England’s Harry Kane.

Kane corners meme
(Adam Davy/EMPICS Sport)

3. Meanwhile Southgate’s celebrity began to expand beyond the realm of football.

Advertising

Gareth Southgate lifts the League Cup with Middlesbrough
(Nick Potts/PA)

4. With two wins from two, World Cup fever spread online unabated.

England footballers listening to manager Gareth Southgate
(Aaron Chown/PA)

5. Even losing to Belgium failed to dampen spirits back home.

Advertising

England losing to Belgium meme
(Brian Heppell/PA)

6. And with several previous winners falling, it was hard not to get excited.

England manager Gareth Southgate
(John Walton/EMPICS Sport)

7. Meanwhile, Harry Kane’s goal against Colombia put him two clear in the race for the Golden Boot.

Golden Boot meme
(David Kendall/PA)

8. And the steel paw of Jordan Pickford sent England through on penalties.

Gareth Southgate and Andy Woodman at Southgate's wedding
(PA)

9. Having been minutes from a routine 1-0 win, extra-time and penalties took it out of the fans.

Southgate fans' nerves Colombia meme
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

10. But with Sweden next and Spain knocked out, the fans continue to believe.

Terry Venables consoles Gareth Southgate after his penalty miss at Euro 96
(Neal Simpson/EMPICS Sport)

11. Could it be?

Southgate streaker World Cup meme
(Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport)
Viral sports news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News