Luis Suarez’s reaction to winning a cards tournament shows how competitive he is
They even gave out trophies.
Uruguay are one of eight teams left in the 2018 World Cup in Russia and if their cards tournaments are anything to go by, there’s no team more competitive.
Striker Luis Suarez posted a video of himself playing a card game called Truco, apparently partnered up with team mate Jose Giminez, and by the look of things they won the grand final.
Giminez also posted on social media, with his tweet translating as: “Just victors and stunt champions. After a very disputed final the prize was for us. Our rivals were not up to par” accompanied by some emojis.
Meanwhile, check out the size of the trophies that were given out. Those are as big as the World Cup trophy!
Unsurprisingly, Suarez is competitive whether it’s during a game, a cards tournament or a standard training match.
Imagine the scenes if Uruguay add a third World Cup to their collection…
