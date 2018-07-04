This delightful impromptu rendition of Three Lions on public piano is perfection

World Cup fever is a phrase bandied around a lot every four years, but after England’s dramatic victory over Colombia its meaning in the country is inescapably apt.

So the song one musician decided to play on a public piano at Huddersfield station came as no surprise.

Sit back, listen and enjoy.

That was, of course, a rendition of David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seeds’ Three Lions – with an added mashup of God Save The Queen.

Darryl Townend, who shot the video and posted it to Twitter, said the pianist was a “regular commuter”.

“He sat down and played Three Lions and God Save The Queen, received a round of applause and left to join his train,” Darryl told the Press Association.