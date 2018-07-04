Advertising
These mundane tweets show what England’s squad were like before they were stars
Harry Kane on romantic comedies and Gareth Southgate on his favourite fish and chip restaurant in all the land.
Gareth Southgate’s team might be through to the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but not long ago their superstar status was some way off, and their Twitter accounts are proof of that.
England triumphed 4-3 on penalties in their last-16 game against Colombia, with Jordan Pickford making a vital save to help England progress.
He did so after conceding a late equaliser from Colombia which sent the game into extra-time – maybe someone could get him a Sky subscription to say thanks.
Meanwhile Colombia forward Radamel Falcao had a busy game on Tuesday.
Eric Dier had to defend against him after coming on as a substitute, but six years ago he was commenting on transfer speculation surrounding the striker.
Dier was a Sporting Lisbon player at the time, while Falcao was at Atletico Madrid.
Advertising
Not all the tweets are prescient however. Some simply demonstrate a time when these players weren’t quite so well known, and could tweet just about any old opinion.
Fair enough, Harry.
Meanwhile, it’s easy to forget that Dele Alli is still just 22 years old, and a few years back was essentially living the life of any 16-year-old about to turn 17.
Advertising
The England players also used to be really into Nandos, and still might be for all we know…
Ashley Young, here, joining Twitter in 2013 for just about the same reason as everybody else.
How about this from current squad member Jack Butland? Anybody else desperate to know what happened here?
This from Kyle Walker belongs on a fridge magnet.
A lot of the players were obviously focused on making something of themselves as footballers. This tweet from Raheem Sterling came just months before he had his breakout season with Liverpool.
But what of Southgate, England manager? The former Middlesbrough manager has been on Twitter since October 2010, and while he hasn’t tweeted for over three years, who could ignore his 10k personal bests?
Or his favourite fish and chips restaurant?
Hashtag Football’s Coming Home.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.