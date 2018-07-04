These mundane tweets show what England’s squad were like before they were stars

Gareth Southgate’s team might be through to the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but not long ago their superstar status was some way off, and their Twitter accounts are proof of that.

England triumphed 4-3 on penalties in their last-16 game against Colombia, with Jordan Pickford making a vital save to help England progress.

He did so after conceding a late equaliser from Colombia which sent the game into extra-time – maybe someone could get him a Sky subscription to say thanks.

Wish the parents would pay for me to have sky i'n my room, freeview i's soul destroying at this time of night — Jordan Pickford (@JPickford1) September 13, 2012

Meanwhile Colombia forward Radamel Falcao had a busy game on Tuesday.

Eric Dier had to defend against him after coming on as a substitute, but six years ago he was commenting on transfer speculation surrounding the striker.

Anyone putting in a late bid for falcao? — Eric Dier (@ericdier) August 31, 2012

Dier was a Sporting Lisbon player at the time, while Falcao was at Atletico Madrid.

Not all the tweets are prescient however. Some simply demonstrate a time when these players weren’t quite so well known, and could tweet just about any old opinion.

Notting Hill what a film ! — Harry Kane (@HKane) February 1, 2011

Fair enough, Harry.

Meanwhile, it’s easy to forget that Dele Alli is still just 22 years old, and a few years back was essentially living the life of any 16-year-old about to turn 17.

First driving lesson booked for next week 😀 — Dele (@dele_official) April 5, 2013

The England players also used to be really into Nandos, and still might be for all we know…

Got to be a nandos tonight, been too long! — Dele (@dele_official) June 11, 2013

Think nandos is on the cards — Jordan Pickford (@JPickford1) October 15, 2013

Ashley Young, here, joining Twitter in 2013 for just about the same reason as everybody else.

Always hear the lads going on about Twitter so decided it was about time I joined! — Ashley Young (@youngy18) September 12, 2013

How about this from current squad member Jack Butland? Anybody else desperate to know what happened here?

White water rafting was absolute carnage, the staff took a lot of stick but all good fun!! #scfc — Jack Butland (@JackButland_One) July 24, 2014

This from Kyle Walker belongs on a fridge magnet.

Yesterday is history. Tomorrow is a my mystery. Today is a gift, that's why we call in the present #YOLO — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) June 23, 2012

A lot of the players were obviously focused on making something of themselves as footballers. This tweet from Raheem Sterling came just months before he had his breakout season with Liverpool.

Can't wait for next season #SoMuchPpl 2 prove wrong — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) May 22, 2013

But what of Southgate, England manager? The former Middlesbrough manager has been on Twitter since October 2010, and while he hasn’t tweeted for over three years, who could ignore his 10k personal bests?

For those asking my 10k time varies between 50 mins (hungover) to 44 mins (chased by Keano) ….. — Gareth Southgate (@GarethSouthgate) March 12, 2013

Or his favourite fish and chips restaurant?

Difficult to beat the Wetherby Whaler for fish n chips — Gareth Southgate (@GarethSouthgate) December 23, 2011

Hashtag Football’s Coming Home.