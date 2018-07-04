Menu

14 selfless things Twitter reckons #GarethSouthgateWould definitely do

Viral sports news | Published:

He just seems like that kind of guy.

#GarethSouthgateWould

Gareth Southgate might be the man behind England’s route to the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but he also just seems like a really nice fella.

And that’s the inspiration behind the #GarethSouthgateWould hashtag, exploring the various kind acts it’s easy to picture him carrying out.

Here are 14 of the best – from cinema etiquette to getting the bill, this is how the public sees England’s manager.

1. Vegan barbecue

2. Car trouble

The Office Thank You GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Cinema etiquette

4. Curriculum Vitae

Leonardo Dicaprio Kind GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Shared fridge

6. McDonald’s milkshake

Cary Grant Spill GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Community service

8. The bill

Sad But True Shut Up GIF by Cheezburger - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Spoilers

10. You first

Go Julia Stiles GIF by WIGS - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. Car share

12. Cashier number 66, please

Jennifer Aniston Nod GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

13. Parking

14. This hashtag

Bored Bbc Sport GIF by BBC - Find & Share on GIPHY
