Ian Wright’s reaction to England’s penalty win is every Three Lions fan
This is what your first World Cup penalty shoot-out win feels like.
England’s first ever World Cup penalty shoot-out win prompted huge celebrations across the country, and if you want a flavour of the reaction you need look no further than the ITV studio.
Covering England’s last-16 game against Colombia were Mark Pougatch, Gary Neville, Lee Dixon and Ian Wright, and their reaction to Eric Dier’s winning penalty that sent the Three Lions to the quarter-finals was passionate to say the least.
The former Arsenal, Manchester United and England players all embraced after Dier’s spot-kick, throwing their notes in the air in celebration.
England triumphed 4-3 on penalties after Colombia’s late equaliser forced extra-time between the two sides – Gareth Southgate’s team will face Sweden in the last eight.
Wright played 33 times for England scoring nine goals, but did he ever celebrate one as much as he did Dier’s penalty?
And will England prompt further jubilation from their fans and former players when they take part in the next round?
