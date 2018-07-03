Advertising
Fans on Twitter couldn’t believe how ugly England v Colombia became
More cards than a WHSmith’s, this one.
England’s last-16 game against Colombia was hotly anticipated as being one of the closest contests of the round, but nobody seemed ready for how ugly the game would become.
Things began serenely enough, but just before half-time Jordan Henderson was involved in an incident which saw a Colombia player make contact with his chin.
The player was booked, which some felt was lenient from the referee, but others pointed out Henderson’s dramatic reaction and condemned him for it.
So both sides had some work to do on their behaviour, but in the second half tempers did not cool.
England won a penalty shortly after half time which did little to calm things down, with Harry Kane putting the Three Lions 1-0 up before tempers started to flare again.
World Cup winner Geoff Hurst took to Twitter to compare the scenes to England’s famous game against Argentina in 1966, advising the players not to get involved.
Meanwhile, the referee struggled to keep emotions from running high, dishing out plenty of yellow cards in an attempt to keep a lid on things.
Former England striker Peter Crouch made his feelings clear.
And others were concerned England were getting too drawn into the ugly side of the game.
But with players such as Juan Cuadrado and Radamel Falcao on the pitch, why did a talent side like Colombia feel they had to behave that way?
Colombia eventually began to play football and netted an equaliser in added time, before England squeezed through 4-3 on penalties.
