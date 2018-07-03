Fans on Twitter couldn’t believe how ugly England v Colombia became

England’s last-16 game against Colombia was hotly anticipated as being one of the closest contests of the round, but nobody seemed ready for how ugly the game would become.

Things began serenely enough, but just before half-time Jordan Henderson was involved in an incident which saw a Colombia player make contact with his chin.

Yellow card for a headbutt. You have to be kidding. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 3, 2018

The player was booked, which some felt was lenient from the referee, but others pointed out Henderson’s dramatic reaction and condemned him for it.

So did Henderson exaggerate the contact there when he fell like he was shot and then jumped up as soon as the ref came, or is it only when Neymar does it? — Zito (@_Zeets) July 3, 2018

The player who stood on Neymar should have had a red , the player who used his head on Henderson should have a had a red , Neymar gets absolutely hammered on here by people for over reacting but nothing about Henderson ?‍♂️ — Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) July 3, 2018

So both sides had some work to do on their behaviour, but in the second half tempers did not cool.

This game is a bit like Twitter. — Jonathan Liew (@jonathanliew) July 3, 2018

Steve Holland just raced out to the edge of the #Eng technical area urging England players to stay calm and keep their heads. #Col @itvfootball — Jacqui Oatley (@JacquiOatley) July 3, 2018

England won a penalty shortly after half time which did little to calm things down, with Harry Kane putting the Three Lions 1-0 up before tempers started to flare again.

World Cup winner Geoff Hurst took to Twitter to compare the scenes to England’s famous game against Argentina in 1966, advising the players not to get involved.

England must not get involved. Trippier v Falcao. Maguire v Cuadrado. The player who head butted Henderson should be off. This is England v Argentina 66. Alf Ramsey said many times before the game, DO NOT, DO NOTGET INVOLVED. #ENGCOL #WorldCup — Sir Geoff Hurst (@TheGeoffHurst) July 3, 2018

the violence in this game is feeling increasingly less strategic — Michael Caley (@MC_of_A) July 3, 2018

Meanwhile, the referee struggled to keep emotions from running high, dishing out plenty of yellow cards in an attempt to keep a lid on things.

Collina wouldn’t have stood for any of this nonsense. — Leigh Curtis (@LeighCurtis_NP) July 3, 2018

You get a card!You get a card!You get a card! #ENGCOL pic.twitter.com/aGWvP91uLO — GiveBlood NHS ? (@GiveBloodNHS) July 3, 2018

Former England striker Peter Crouch made his feelings clear.

This is becoming a disgrace — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) July 3, 2018

And others were concerned England were getting too drawn into the ugly side of the game.

Have to not get involved. Have to be mature. Or we will get stung. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) July 3, 2018

This is getting propa nawty ? — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) July 3, 2018

But with players such as Juan Cuadrado and Radamel Falcao on the pitch, why did a talent side like Colombia feel they had to behave that way?

What is wrong Colombia??? So a good team wasting it all chasing the referee in every situation — Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) July 3, 2018

Colombia eventually began to play football and netted an equaliser in added time, before England squeezed through 4-3 on penalties.