England fans were so excited they watched the penalties all over again on ITV+1

After England fans were put through a gruelling penalty shoot-out which the Three Lions eventually won, what better way to wind down than to watch them all over again.

At least this time they knew what was coming, and that a happy ending was on its way, re-watching England’s first ever World Cup penalty shootout win safe in the knowledge that Eric Dier would score the winner.

Put on ITV+1. Penalty shootout just beginning, think we could win this one lads — Suzanne (@suzannethfc) July 3, 2018

It certainly is a little easier on the nerves when you know what’s about to happen. Jordan Henderson’s miss didn’t seem so devastating the second time around.

Hey everyone, penalty shoot out’s on ITV+1 right now. Much more fun when you know the result already! #ENGCOL — James Heappey MP (@JSHeappey) July 3, 2018

England went 1-0 up through a Harry Kane penalty in normal time before Colombia equalised with just minutes left, but Gareth Southgate’s team triumphed 4-3 on penalties to secure a quarter-final against Sweden.

ITV1 +1 NOW LADS ???? — Roker Report (@RokerReport) July 3, 2018

ITV+1 RIGHT NOW. — World Cup Dave (@davidcowlishaw) July 3, 2018

England had lost on penalties in 1990, 1998 and 2006 at previous World Cups, going out to Germany, Argentina and Portugal. Their luck changed however after a hard-fought game against Colombia.

Watching it again on itv+1 and getting goosebumps — Glen Clarence (@glenclarence83) July 3, 2018

Home in time to watch the pens again on ITV+1. This is getting better and better and better. #ItsComingHome — Tom Cox (@seagull81) July 3, 2018

Just how far can England go in this World Cup? If they reach the semi-final you can be sure the fans will be re-watching the highlights for years to come.