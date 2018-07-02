Advertising
Neymar brought out the theatrics against Mexico and Twitter had lots to say
Was he within his rights to react like this?
Brazil forward Neymar is undoubtedly one of the world’s most talented footballers, but his tendency towards the dramatic is also hard to ignore.
During Brazil’s last-16 game against Mexico, the Paris St-Germain forward was sat with the ball on the sideline when a Mexico player went to pick it up, appearing to tread on Neymar’s foot as he did so.
Neymar’s reaction was that of a man who had just had his leg broken, leading many to condemn his rolling around in the aftermath.
Ex-professional footballers such as Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Jan Aage Fjortoft voiced their thoughts.
Advertising
More rolls than a baker’s shop window.
However, not everybody found Neymar’s behaviour to be unwarranted. If indeed he had been trodden upon, is that not a foul worthy of a card?
Advertising
Just because he overreacts doesn’t mean the Brazilian hasn’t got a point.
He is also rather brilliant at football.
Neymar scored one and assisted the other as Brazil ran out 2-0 winners, making it through to the quarter-final stage.
Should the 26-year-old reign in his reactions or does he have every right to overreact?
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.