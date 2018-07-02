Menu

Advertising

England fan shaves St George’s cross into his hair because ‘it’s coming home’

Viral sports news | Published:

Dedication to the cause.

Liam Sweeney

An England fan has shaved the Saint George’s Cross into his hair whilst on a lads’ holiday in Ibiza.

Liam Sweeney, 21, had the haircut because he believes England are going to win the World Cup – or, as he said, “it’s coming home”.

“It started out as just a laugh with my mates on holiday shaving my head,” Liam, from Derby, told the Press Association. “But after I did the first line down the middle everyone said I needed to do an England flag because it’s coming home.”

Liam with the hair still shaved in a cross
(Liam Sweeney)

The phrase “it’s coming home” originates from Baddiel, Skinner and the Lightning Seeds’ 1996 anthem Three Lions and has been widely used by optimistic England fans this summer to express their support for their country.

World Cup GIF by Three Lions - Find & Share on GIPHY

Liam didn’t stick with the new do though.

Liam with hair shaved
(Liam Sweeney)

Probably a wise decision.

Viral sports news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News