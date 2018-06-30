Revenge is sweet for Nigeria fans, thanks to France

In a ridiculously high-scoring game, France have prevailed against Argentina to win a place in the World Cup quarter finals.

However, French fans weren’t the only ones celebrating. Fans of Nigeria, stymied in their run to the knockouts by Argentina on Tuesday by an 86th-minute goal, were also pretty happy.

Before kick off and throughout the game, many Nigeria fans were supporting the French.

France is playing this match for Nigeria and they don’t even know ??? #FRAARG — Dr.Kelechi Okoro (@Healthertainer) June 30, 2018

#FRAARG France out there getting revenge for Nigeria — ?? (@ishinemu) June 30, 2018

My 5year-old cousin just said Argentina is going to pay back for what they did to Nigeria by going home ? #FRAARG — Ijasusi Mayor Cobson (@Mayorcobson1) June 30, 2018

Nigeria – ?????France – who beat you? Nigeria – Argentina France – Hold my beer for me …#FRAARG — slimnoble ?? (@Noblekenson) June 30, 2018

From Nigeria ?? I’m support France ?? one love guys #FRAARG — KaKa ? (@kakachristy2) June 30, 2018

As the goals rolled in on both sides, fans began to gloat at their enemy’s World Cup demise.

On the eventual 4-3 victory, both France and Nigeria fans were ecstatic.

#FRAARG @FrenchTeam on behalf of Nigeria, Thank you very much…God bless you. God bless you. Justice has been served. — Alexandra Hul. (@alexandrahul) June 30, 2018