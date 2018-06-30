Advertising
Revenge is sweet for Nigeria fans, thanks to France
Griezmann, Pavard and Mbappe have made Nigeria fans very happy.
In a ridiculously high-scoring game, France have prevailed against Argentina to win a place in the World Cup quarter finals.
However, French fans weren’t the only ones celebrating. Fans of Nigeria, stymied in their run to the knockouts by Argentina on Tuesday by an 86th-minute goal, were also pretty happy.
Before kick off and throughout the game, many Nigeria fans were supporting the French.

As the goals rolled in on both sides, fans began to gloat at their enemy’s World Cup demise.
On the eventual 4-3 victory, both France and Nigeria fans were ecstatic.

