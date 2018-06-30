Advertising
People are blaming Ronaldo’s new goatee for Portugal’s defeat to Uruguay
Could the new facial hair have brought bad luck?
When Cristiano Ronaldo stepped out on to the field to play Uruguay on Saturday night, he sported a new addition to his facial hair.
The five-time Ballon d’Or holder failed to help Portugal through to the quarter-finals of the World Cup, leaving some to speculate his new goatee was to blame.
As it became clear the game was going badly, and after the team eventually lost 2-1 to Uruguay, the tweets began to roll in.
Footballers, like many sportspeople, can be superstitious about pre-match routines, but clearly Ronaldo wasn’t worried about the impact growing a goatee might have on the match.
At least the new facial hair didn’t stop him from being a good sport. He helped injured Uruguay player Edinson Cavani off the field towards the end of the game in a lovely show of respect.
