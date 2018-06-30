People are blaming Ronaldo’s new goatee for Portugal’s defeat to Uruguay

When Cristiano Ronaldo stepped out on to the field to play Uruguay on Saturday night, he sported a new addition to his facial hair.

The five-time Ballon d’Or holder failed to help Portugal through to the quarter-finals of the World Cup, leaving some to speculate his new goatee was to blame.

( Themba Hadebe/AP)

As it became clear the game was going badly, and after the team eventually lost 2-1 to Uruguay, the tweets began to roll in.

number 1 lesson today: goatees are bad luck — Annabel Ly (@annabelaly) June 30, 2018

#WorldCup Shave off that goatee @Cristiano It's given you bad luck!!!! Dammit!! ??? — Leahcar (@Leahcar2) June 30, 2018

I think it’s the goatee on Ronaldo that is definitely bringing the bad luck. Yea. Definitely the goatee. — Sara (@sara81391) June 30, 2018

Ronaldo's goatee is bringing all sorts of bad luck — A (@NaqliStark) June 30, 2018

Advertising

Footballers, like many sportspeople, can be superstitious about pre-match routines, but clearly Ronaldo wasn’t worried about the impact growing a goatee might have on the match.

( Darko Vojinovic/AP)

At least the new facial hair didn’t stop him from being a good sport. He helped injured Uruguay player Edinson Cavani off the field towards the end of the game in a lovely show of respect.