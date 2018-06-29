Advertising
A cat was asked to predict the England game on live TV but it didn’t go to plan
What does this mean for England’s chances?
Encouraging animals to predict the results of football matches has become something of a modern-day phenomenon, but the BBC show Daily Politics found to its cost that it’s not as easy as it looks.
After Colombia were confirmed as England’s last-16 opponents at the end of the 2018 World Cup group stage, presenter Jo Coburn encouraged a cat named Elsie to predict the outcome of the fixture with two bowls of cat food.
But Elsie, clearly feeling no strong opinions either way, didn’t seem to be drawn to either bowl.
What does that mean? A draw? Extra time? Penalties?
Perhaps the reason Elsie struggled was that this wasn’t the first time she’d been fed in return for her apparent insight.
Earlier on the cat was also asked to answer some questions on Brexit, such as who she thought was in control of the negotiations, and whether a hard or soft Brexit was forthcoming.
More of a political correspondent than a sports reporter, it seems.
