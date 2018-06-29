A cat was asked to predict the England game on live TV but it didn’t go to plan

Encouraging animals to predict the results of football matches has become something of a modern-day phenomenon, but the BBC show Daily Politics found to its cost that it’s not as easy as it looks.

After Colombia were confirmed as England’s last-16 opponents at the end of the 2018 World Cup group stage, presenter Jo Coburn encouraged a cat named Elsie to predict the outcome of the fixture with two bowls of cat food.

But Elsie, clearly feeling no strong opinions either way, didn’t seem to be drawn to either bowl.

Probably means it's going to be score draw, says @Jo_Coburn as Elsie does not know, or care, about the #ENG #COL But stay with it, she later does sort of pick one 🙂 pic.twitter.com/fMrSgOkjw3 — BBC Daily Politics and Sunday Politics (@daily_politics) June 29, 2018

What does that mean? A draw? Extra time? Penalties?

Our mystic mog Elsie appeared to struggle with a prediction for the #ENG #COL match pic.twitter.com/Q2q6ATlrs4 — BBC Daily Politics and Sunday Politics (@daily_politics) June 29, 2018

Perhaps the reason Elsie struggled was that this wasn’t the first time she’d been fed in return for her apparent insight.

Earlier on the cat was also asked to answer some questions on Brexit, such as who she thought was in control of the negotiations, and whether a hard or soft Brexit was forthcoming.

We started by asking our mystic mog Elsie who she thought was in control of the Brexit negotiations, David Davis or Michele Barnier. What did she make of the customs conundrum. And are we heading for a hard or a soft Brexit? #bbcdp pic.twitter.com/olAOGJQE83 — BBC Daily Politics and Sunday Politics (@daily_politics) June 29, 2018

More of a political correspondent than a sports reporter, it seems.