Swimmer’s pre-race Beyonce dance worthy of woman herself

Some athletes prepare for a race with music in their headphones, a little something to psyche themselves up, but Christian Strycker takes it to a whole new level.

The 19-year-old swimmer from the University of Alabama has gone viral after sharing a video of himself getting ready for a race by dancing like Beyonce and the rendition is uncanny.

always reppin @Beyonce’s coachella masterpiece no matter the place pic.twitter.com/Vvq8F9Qes5 — Christian Strycker (@c_strycker) June 25, 2018

“This was actually my first time dancing to Beyonce before a race and I did it to get the adrenaline going before the race,” Christian told the Press Association.

“I think it does help my swimming performance because the adrenaline gets me wanting to go fast.”

The dance is one Beyonce performed at Coachella earlier this year, and Christian shared a side-by-side video to show how closely it matches his rendition, which was filmed by his friend Tyler Sesvold.

“The reactions to the video inspires me so much because of the positive comment and feedback from everyone,” Christian said.

“My favourite response would have to be from Chelsea Clinton and from Beyonce’s art director, Andrew Makadsi.”

Thank you Christian for the spot of brightness & joy today: https://t.co/6vlNIf7trC — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 26, 2018

“It would mean the world to me if Beyonce acknowledged my dancing because she is such a huge icon and she is my biggest role model,” added Christian, who is originally from Richmond, Virginia.

“If I had a message for the people watching, it would be to live your life carefree of others thoughts and live your best life.”