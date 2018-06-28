Advertising
11 tweets from Gareth Southgate’s Twitter account that are relevant now
The England manager hasn’t tweeted for three years, but his posts are still available.
So it turns out England manager Gareth Southgate has a Twitter account, and while he hasn’t tweeted since April 2015 his posts are still on show for all to see.
But what can we learn from his thoughts all those years ago, and are any of them applicable to the World Cup he now finds himself a part of?
1. England need to show hunger and desire if they are to become the champs… the world champs that is.
2. and 3. VAR won’t resolve everything.
4. St George’s Park isn’t the solution to all of England’s problems.
5. and 6. England should be themselves.
7. How fast is/was he over 10 kilometres (presuming he doesn’t trip and dislocate his shoulder)?
8. and 9. What it means to play Brazil
England won that friendly 2-1, and could face Brazil in the knockout stages of the World Cup in Russia.
10. Harry Kane should be selfless.
11. Losing against Belgium to finish second in the group would not be encouraged.
