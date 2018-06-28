11 tweets from Gareth Southgate’s Twitter account that are relevant now

So it turns out England manager Gareth Southgate has a Twitter account, and while he hasn’t tweeted since April 2015 his posts are still on show for all to see.

But what can we learn from his thoughts all those years ago, and are any of them applicable to the World Cup he now finds himself a part of?

1. England need to show hunger and desire if they are to become the champs… the world champs that is.

Last nights brilliant Keane/Vieira doc a reminder of the mindset of winners. Technique important -hunger&desire to be the best makes champs — Gareth Southgate (@GarethSouthgate) December 11, 2013

2. and 3. VAR won’t resolve everything.

1) tech still needs human interpretation (Ashes, Rugby WC Final 2007) 2)team saved by goalline tech then lose to dodgy pen r we better off? — Gareth Southgate (@GarethSouthgate) August 7, 2013

I'm happy with technology, just clear it doesn't resolve everything. — Gareth Southgate (@GarethSouthgate) August 7, 2013

4. St George’s Park isn’t the solution to all of England’s problems.

Hang on…let me read where I said on my tweet that SGP will cure everything wrong with English football… Ah, no, didn't think I had — Gareth Southgate (@GarethSouthgate) June 26, 2013

5. and 6. England should be themselves.

No doubt people will say 'Dutch' Clairefontaine – Tika-Taka, German who should we copy now? Answer = none. Germans always closest to us…. — Gareth Southgate (@GarethSouthgate) April 24, 2013

We have to be ourselves, but technical excellence, top physical condition & mental strength is a good start for anyone. — Gareth Southgate (@GarethSouthgate) April 24, 2013

7. How fast is/was he over 10 kilometres (presuming he doesn’t trip and dislocate his shoulder)?

For those asking my 10k time varies between 50 mins (hungover) to 44 mins (chased by Keano) ….. — Gareth Southgate (@GarethSouthgate) March 12, 2013

8. and 9. What it means to play Brazil

Wembley. Brazil. Reasons we started playing. — Gareth Southgate (@GarethSouthgate) February 6, 2013

England won that friendly 2-1, and could face Brazil in the knockout stages of the World Cup in Russia.

Friendly accepted, but the most encouraging England performance, with the ball, that I've seen in a long time. — Gareth Southgate (@GarethSouthgate) February 7, 2013

10. Harry Kane should be selfless.

Captaincy also requires selflessness &making others play well, but if you don't play well yourself people are a touch less likely to follow — Gareth Southgate (@GarethSouthgate) December 6, 2012

11. Losing against Belgium to finish second in the group would not be encouraged.