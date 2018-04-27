Advertising
‘This has to win the Puskas Award’: Scorpion kick lights up Australian A-League
The 19-year-old goalscorer, Rile McGree, just helped his team to their first Grand Final in 10 years too.
This goal from the Australian A-League is so good it would be rude not to get straight to it – so here it is.
The player rounding off a sparkling team move with an even more remarkable scorpion kick was Riley McGree of the Newcastle Jets.
Did he mean it? Even he doesn’t seem 100% sure.
What’s more, the 19-year-old midfielder’s equalising goal inspired the Jets to a 2-1 victory over Melbourne City and carried them to their first A-League Grand Final since 2008.
Advertising
The goal has been widely touted as the best in the history of the Australian competition, and some have even suggested it should win the Puskas Award – Fifa’s goal of the year prize.
An Australian name yes, and one you may well be hearing more of in the future, one way or another.
The Jets will face either either Sydney FC or Melbourne Victory in the final.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.