This footballer received a standing ovation after his initiation cover of a Bob Marley song

Initiation songs are often awkward affairs for footballers, but new Shrewsbury Town signing Sam Jones is rewriting the rules by the look of it.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder joined the Shrews from Grimsby Town at the end of the 2018 January transfer window, and more recently stood up to complete his initiation song, choosing Bob Marley’s Is This Love.

What happened next was probably not what Jones’ teammates expected to hear.

As far as initiations go.. They don't get better than this! Welcome @SamIsaacJones ?❤ pic.twitter.com/shRD9cnUnt — Omar Beckles (@BecklesOmar) February 23, 2018

Jones’ rendition earned him a standing ovation, and rightly so. The video, recorded by Shrews centre-back Omar Beckles, was well received on social media also.

He’s bossed it big time….. — Jamesy (@casadelcalcio) February 23, 2018

Initiations aren't supposed to be good? — Lee G (@LeeG1888) February 24, 2018

Good voice this lad, if all else fails at shrewsbury we might see him on #XFactor ?? — Bev Wooding (@BevWooding1) February 24, 2018

His transfer move to Shrewsbury Town has taken Jones from League Two to League One, but those melodic tones were nothing short of Premier League standard.