Advertising
Lionel Messi broke five records during Barca’s 3-0 Clasico win, but which is the most impressive?
The greatest footballer of all time?
After Barcelona had beaten Real Madrid 3-0 at the Bernabeu to go nine points clear at the top of La Liga, it became apparent that something else rather incredible had happened.
Lionel Messi, it seems, also took the opportunity to break not one, but five records during the game.
First of all, he grabbed a few records specific to El Clasico, becoming the leading scorer in the fixture, the leading scorer against Real Madrid in La Liga, and the top scorer in Clasico history at the Bernabeu, too.
However, perhaps more impressive is this: Messi has become the first player to score 15 or more La Liga goals in 10 consecutive seasons.
A remarkable insight into his consistency at the top level.
But that wasn’t all, and perhaps the best has been saved for last.
Advertising
Messi has become the all-time top scorer for a single club in Europe’s top leagues, with a mammoth 526 Barcelona goals.
That’s one more than legendary Germany and Bayern Munich striker Gerd Muller.
Advertising
Oh, and the Argentina forward also managed to create 200th Barca assist. It’s not all about the goals.
The greatest footballer of all time?
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.