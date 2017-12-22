Advertising
Nobody on Twitter saw this rapid plot twist coming in Arsenal and Liverpool’s Friday night fixture
It looked for all the world like this game was done and dusted.
After a weak first half from Arsenal saw them 1-0 down against Liverpool at the break, Mohamed Salah doubled the Reds’ advantage, at which point nobody seemed to think Arsenal had any stake in the match.
What they didn’t reckon with was a little Christmas magic filling the air. First…
Then…
And with a swing of his boot, Mesut Ozil put Arsenal 3-2 in front, just 388 seconds after they had gone 2-0 down.
It was all anybody could do to stand and stare.
Some context is required here. A fan was spotted eating carrots at the stadium – that’s about all the context you need.
Liverpool soon restored parity with a Firmino goal, the drama simply refusing to yield.
But after all that, the final 20 minutes went goalless, both teams apparently depleted from their earlier efforts.
The good news? That was the first of 10 Premier League fixtures across the weekend. Bring the rest on.
