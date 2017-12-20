Bristol City prepared some amazing Twitter festivities for their win over Manchester United

Bristol City’s stunning 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the Carabao Cup quarter-final is surely the sporting highlight of the moment.

There is just one thing that might be outclassing the Championship’s club’s heroics on the pitch, however – their genius on Twitter.

Here’s how they announced Korey Smith’s 93rd-minute winner.

The Championship club have been entertaining the footballing world with their staged goal announcements in 2017 and, it being Christmas, clearly they’ve been doing a bit of festive filming with their team.

Or maybe they knew man of the match Joe Bryan would score their first goal?

Bryan scored with a rasping strike to the top corner after a powerful run to take the lead before Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a free kick to cancel out the 24-year-old’s heroics.

(Simon Galloway/PA)

It sent the fans wild, some retweeting City’s gif in the tens of thousands and others at Ashton Gate pouring onto the pitch to celebrate with their team.

(Simon Galloway/PA)

Get in Bristol City ??? unluckyyyyyy — Lucas Leiva (@LucasLeiva87) December 20, 2017

Bristol City ????Love that — John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) December 20, 2017

A remarkable evening of football.

In the other quarter-final Chelsea defeated Bournemouth 2-1, Alvaro Morata’s goal dashing the Cherries’ hopes at the death after Dan Gosling scored a 90th minute equaliser.

The fixtures means the teams left in the competition for the semi-final draw are Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Bristol City.