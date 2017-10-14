Menu

David de Gea’s incredible save was the only good thing to happen at Anfield

The dismal game ended 0-0.

David de Gea made an eye-catching save (Rui Vieira/AP)

David de Gea is widely considered to be the Premier League’s best goalkeeper and he certainly lived up to his reputation during Saturday’s lunchtime match against Liverpool.

During his first-half performance the 26-year-old made an incredible save to deny Joel Matip a goal from point-blank range.

(Rui Vieira/AP)

The Manchester United goalkeeper’s superhuman reflexes kicked in and saw him stick his leg out to send the ball away from the line.

Yes, the internet just can’t get enough of it.

The dismal match ended 0-0 and failed to live up to the hype but De Gea certainly produced the save of the match.

Viral sports news

