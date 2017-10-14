David de Gea’s incredible save was the only good thing to happen at Anfield

David de Gea is widely considered to be the Premier League’s best goalkeeper and he certainly lived up to his reputation during Saturday’s lunchtime match against Liverpool.

During his first-half performance the 26-year-old made an incredible save to deny Joel Matip a goal from point-blank range.

(Rui Vieira/AP)

The Manchester United goalkeeper’s superhuman reflexes kicked in and saw him stick his leg out to send the ball away from the line.

Yes, the internet just can’t get enough of it.

Bit of a tactical risk by Jose only starting de Gea against the entire Liverpool team today but he's done very well. — Anna_MUFC (@mufc_anna) October 14, 2017

David De Gea wears Simon Mignolet pyjamas to bed — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) October 14, 2017

David De Gea doing David De Gea things pic.twitter.com/WHjb9E8dhZ — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 14, 2017

David de Gea ?, currently the best goalkeeper in the world. What a SAVE from Matips close-range effort to keep the score level at halftime. — Bojan Djordjic (@BojanDjordjic7) October 14, 2017

How anyone can say David de Gea isn’t the best goalkeeper in the world is beyond me. Consistently putting in world-class performances. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) October 14, 2017

Baffles me how anyone can say David de Gea isn’t the best goalkeeper in the world. Guys consistently outstanding. — Football Stands (@TheFootyStands) October 14, 2017

The dismal match ended 0-0 and failed to live up to the hype but De Gea certainly produced the save of the match.