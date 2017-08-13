Advertising
Tottenham replaced right-back Kyle Walker with new right-back Kyle Walker-Peters obviously
Great work from Spurs.
Tottenham sold right-back Kyle Walker to Manchester City in a £50 million deal this summer, but have spent relatively little themselves during the transfer window.
The result was that Mauricio Pochettino turned to a youth product to play right-back for the club’s season-opening game against Newcastle, after Kieran Trippier was ruled out.
And it just so happened that the young right-back replacing Kyle Walker was called… Kyle Walker-Peters.
You read that correctly. The 20-year-old defender won the Under-20 World Cup with England this summer, and now finds himself starting in the Premier League for Spurs.
Not only did Walker-Peters start against Newcastle, he also won man of the match in his team’s 2-0 win.
Advertising
Good luck to the commentators during Manchester City’s next game against Tottenham – will Kyle Walker and Kyle Walker-Peters play against one another?
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.