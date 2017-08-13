Tottenham replaced right-back Kyle Walker with new right-back Kyle Walker-Peters obviously

Tottenham sold right-back Kyle Walker to Manchester City in a £50 million deal this summer, but have spent relatively little themselves during the transfer window.

The result was that Mauricio Pochettino turned to a youth product to play right-back for the club’s season-opening game against Newcastle, after Kieran Trippier was ruled out.

And it just so happened that the young right-back replacing Kyle Walker was called… Kyle Walker-Peters.

Can't wait until City buy Kyle Walker-Peters and Spurs just pluck out Kyle Walker-Peters-Smith from out of nowhere. — David Mooney (@DavidMooney) August 13, 2017

Spurs lose Kyle Walker, replace him with Kyle Walker-Peters. Checkmate. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 13, 2017

You read that correctly. The 20-year-old defender won the Under-20 World Cup with England this summer, and now finds himself starting in the Premier League for Spurs.

Walker-Peters has started well for Spurs. Rose-Davies has been solid too. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 13, 2017

Not only did Walker-Peters start against Newcastle, he also won man of the match in his team’s 2-0 win.

Advertising

Kyle Walker-Peters' game by numbers vs. Newcastle: 91% pass accuracy5 crosses3 clearances2 tackles won0 fouls committed Slotted in. pic.twitter.com/10F0I0EhLR — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 13, 2017

Good luck to the commentators during Manchester City’s next game against Tottenham – will Kyle Walker and Kyle Walker-Peters play against one another?