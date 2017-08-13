Menu

This British sprinter’s reaction to winning relay gold is just magnificent

Viral sports news | Published:

This is what winning feels like.

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (Adam Davy/PA)

The 2017 World Championships in London has thrown up some unbelievable drama, and the men’s 4x100m relay final did not fail to live up to expectation.

It saw Usain Bolt’s final race scuppered by injury, while the Great Britain team of CJ Ujah, Adam Gemili, Danny Talbot and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake beat the USA to claim gold.

It was quite the result for the Great Britain team, and even though Bolt’s injury meant Jamaica couldn’t challenge in the final leg, Britain were already leading.

A fine performance then, and how best to celebrate such an achievement? Enthusiastically of course, as is demonstrated here by Mitchell-Blake.

Mitchell-Blake said he wanted to keep BBC commentator Steve Cram’s description of the race as a ringtone.

“I don’t think I’d answer the phone until the last ring,” he said. “Every time you hear it, it’s truly humbling, definitely something we’ll never take for granted. I’m getting goosebumps listening to that.”

The men's 4x100m relay final at the 2017 World Championships in London
(Yui Mok/PA)
