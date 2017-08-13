Sir Patrick Stewart watching Huddersfield Town from his bed made for the sporting picture of the week

The first day of the Premier League season was quite an occasion for Huddersfield Town, who marked their first game in England’s top division for over 40 years with a 3-0 away win at Crystal Palace.

What a day for @htafcdotcom! In the top flight for the first time since 1972 ✅First EVER Premier League match ✅Win at the first attempt ✅ pic.twitter.com/H7scyZzTTx — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) August 12, 2017

Aside from a 4-0 win perhaps, the Terriers could not have wished for a better Premier League debut.

And if you want to see what it means to the fans, you needn’t look any further than legendary actor Sir Patrick Stewart, who was over the moon after the result.

Our lads, our team, our Club-@htafcdotcom Welcome to the Premiership, you marvels. pic.twitter.com/eMtahX8vFW — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) August 12, 2017

Stewart is clearly still living in a world where Des Lynham narrates the league’s highlights on ITV’s The Premiership, but aside from that, his tweet is faultless.

And a few others thought so too.

This has made my day!!!!!! — Claire Louise Paxman (@curlypaxo) August 12, 2017

What a lovely start to the Premier League season.

Wonderful seeing those Huddersfield fans loving life and their team — bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) August 13, 2017

And while the Premier League is only days old, Huddersfield Town went top of the league with the result.

Huddersfield Town are top of the @premierleague ?? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 12, 2017

It’s not going to be a repeat of Leicester City’s 2015/16 season, is it?