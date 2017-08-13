Advertising
Jason Day’s nightmare 18th hole at the US PGA will be familiar to amateur golfers worldwide
The Australian went from four under par to level par in one hole.
Jason Day took himself out of contention for a second major golf title with a stunningly bad 18th hole during the third round of the US PGA Championship.
The 29-year-old Australian found himself in this tricky position on the final hole of the course, just four shots off the lead.
Day’s shot selection baffled commentators, with one saying “You are kidding me” after seeing what the 2015 US PGA champion was considering.
The resulting effort did not go well, and people noticed.
Day then found himself in what looked like somebody’s front garden for his fourth shot, and afterwards remained a good distance from the green.
And when he did eventually get a putter in his hand, how about this to finish off a horrible hole?
The result? Day went from four-under par to level par, and found himself seven shots off the lead going into the final day.
Golf can be a cruel game.
