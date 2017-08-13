Jason Day’s nightmare 18th hole at the US PGA will be familiar to amateur golfers worldwide

Jason Day took himself out of contention for a second major golf title with a stunningly bad 18th hole during the third round of the US PGA Championship.

The 29-year-old Australian found himself in this tricky position on the final hole of the course, just four shots off the lead.

This was a very tough spot for Jason Day. pic.twitter.com/IY5vtAKabK — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) August 12, 2017

Day’s shot selection baffled commentators, with one saying “You are kidding me” after seeing what the 2015 US PGA champion was considering.

Jason Day is in trouble on 18… ? See what happens next on https://t.co/qShAOCgvKl: https://t.co/mT5mpu9yEU pic.twitter.com/o0VzCtnGlr — PGA of America (@PGA) August 12, 2017

The resulting effort did not go well, and people noticed.

Jason Day tried to hook it around a tree, over fans' heads and down a cart path. It didn't work. I don't have that shot in the bag, either. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelESPN) August 12, 2017

That decision by Jason Day on 18 was one of the worst in recent memory during a major. Up there with Phil on 18 at the US Open. Stunning. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) August 12, 2017

Day then found himself in what looked like somebody’s front garden for his fourth shot, and afterwards remained a good distance from the green.

Jason Day takes his fourth shot on the 18th #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/SnYeZJK2Qx — PGA of America (@PGA) August 12, 2017

And when he did eventually get a putter in his hand, how about this to finish off a horrible hole?

A quadruple bogey on the 18th for Jason Day drops him to even heading into Sunday's final round #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/VygCBOXKII — PGA of America (@PGA) August 12, 2017

The result? Day went from four-under par to level par, and found himself seven shots off the lead going into the final day.

Final 7 holes … Double bogey.Bogey.Birdie.Birdie.Birdie.Bogey.Quadruple bogey. Heartbreaking stuff from Jason Day. ? pic.twitter.com/dJjPxT5C8t — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 12, 2017

Who kidnapped Jason Day and replaced him with this guy? ? #USPGA — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) August 12, 2017

Golf can be a cruel game.