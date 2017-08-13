Menu

Advertising

Jason Day’s nightmare 18th hole at the US PGA will be familiar to amateur golfers worldwide

Viral sports news | Published:

The Australian went from four under par to level par in one hole.

Golfer Jason Day at the US PGA Championship (Chris O'Meara/AP)

Jason Day took himself out of contention for a second major golf title with a stunningly bad 18th hole during the third round of the US PGA Championship.

The 29-year-old Australian found himself in this tricky position on the final hole of the course, just four shots off the lead.

Day’s shot selection baffled commentators, with one saying “You are kidding me” after seeing what the 2015 US PGA champion was considering.

The resulting effort did not go well, and people noticed.

Advertising

Day then found himself in what looked like somebody’s front garden for his fourth shot, and afterwards remained a good distance from the green.

And when he did eventually get a putter in his hand, how about this to finish off a horrible hole?

Advertising

The result? Day went from four-under par to level par, and found himself seven shots off the lead going into the final day.

Golf can be a cruel game.

Viral sports news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News