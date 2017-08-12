Here’s some stuff that happened in the 4,869 days between Rooney’s last two Everton league goals

Wayne Rooney’s return to Goodison Park as an Everton player was a successful one, with the 31-year-old scoring the only goal of the game to clinch the three points for the Toffees.

4869 – @WayneRooney has set a new @premierleague record for the longest gap between goals for the same team (4869 days). Home. pic.twitter.com/5eZBFyzTga — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 12, 2017

And in scoring upon his Premier League return for his boyhood club, Rooney reportedly set a PL record for the longest gap between goals for the same team, having scored his last Everton league goal against Leeds in April 2004.

But what has happened in the intervening 4,869 days?

Pixar released 12 films

The Incredibles, Cars, Ratatouille, Wall-E, Up, Toy Story 3, Cars 2, Brave, Monsters University, Inside Out, The Good Dinosaur and Finding Dory.

YouTube was launched

Twitter was launched

Filming an exclusive interview today ahead of the new @premierleague season. Available on my website on Friday #PLKickOff pic.twitter.com/vmvVUo99sg — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) August 9, 2017

Wayne knows all about Twitter, which launched in July 2006.

The iPhone took over

Barack Obama served two terms as US president

Justin Bieber became one of the world’s biggest celebrities

My I love you face pic.twitter.com/FjDaOjinwE — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January 16, 2017

Apparently thanks to YouTube (launched in 2005, remember), Justin Bieber became a star.

The UK won, and staged, the 2012 Olympic Games

Manchester United won 13 major honours