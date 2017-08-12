Menu

Here’s some stuff that happened in the 4,869 days between Rooney’s last two Everton league goals

A lot has happened since Rooney’s goal against Leeds in April 2004.

Wayne Rooney scores for Everton against Stoke City in the Premier League

Wayne Rooney’s return to Goodison Park as an Everton player was a successful one, with the 31-year-old scoring the only goal of the game to clinch the three points for the Toffees.

And in scoring upon his Premier League return for his boyhood club, Rooney reportedly set a PL record for the longest gap between goals for the same team, having scored his last Everton league goal against Leeds in April 2004.

But what has happened in the intervening 4,869 days?

Pixar released 12 films

The Incredibles, Cars, Ratatouille, Wall-E, Up, Toy Story 3, Cars 2, Brave, Monsters University, Inside Out, The Good Dinosaur and Finding Dory.

YouTube was launched

A YouTube screenshot
(Martin Keene/PA)

Twitter was launched

Wayne knows all about Twitter, which launched in July 2006.

The iPhone took over

Somebody holding two iPhones
(Yui Mok/PA)

Barack Obama served two terms as US president

Former US President Barack Obama
(Anthony Devlin/PA)

Justin Bieber became one of the world’s biggest celebrities

Apparently thanks to YouTube (launched in 2005, remember), Justin Bieber became a star.

The UK won, and staged, the 2012 Olympic Games

The London Olympic Games 2012 opening ceremony
(Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester United won 13 major honours

Wayne Rooney lifts the Champions League trophy with Manchester United
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
